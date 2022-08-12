Deputies search for missing Parrish man last seen Tuesday

According to the sheriff's office, Ashley Dawes is disable and requires a variety of medications.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was last seen Tuesday.

Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn't been seen since Tuesday after he left his home in Parrish driving his 2009 Buick Lacrosse with the FL tag DVHG89.

The agency says Dawes is disabled and requires a variety of medications, and family members are concerned about his declining health and "unusual behavior."

Dawes is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 200 pounds. He's believed to have been wearing a burgundy t-shirt with a Tuskegee tiger university logo and dark color jeans.