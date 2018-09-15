BRADENTON, Fla.-- Manatee County deputies are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Corey Louis was last seen on Friday morning by his father near the Oakwood Apartments in Bradenton.

Corey is about 4-foot-10 inches tall and 120 pounds, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP