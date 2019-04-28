The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 3-year-old after two kayaks capsized Saturday.

Manatee County deputies said they rescued three people near Snead Island, but the child was still missing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

