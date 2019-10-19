LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man they say could harm himself.

Deputies said Nathan Thomas Lammi was last seen by his wife at around 9 p.m. Friday at their home in Lakewood Ranch.

Lammi was last seen in a red parrot shirt and blue shorts.

Investigators said he is dealing with some personal issues and has made indications he might want to harm himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

