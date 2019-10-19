LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man they say could harm himself.
Deputies said Nathan Thomas Lammi was last seen by his wife at around 9 p.m. Friday at their home in Lakewood Ranch.
Lammi was last seen in a red parrot shirt and blue shorts.
Investigators said he is dealing with some personal issues and has made indications he might want to harm himself.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
What other people are reading right now:
- LIVE BLOG: EF-2 tornado destroyed homes in the Kathleen area
- Classes canceled at Kathleen Middle School after EF-2 tornado damages building
- Video shows tractor-trailer picked up and flipped over by storm on I-4
- Florida man forced to pay child support despite DNA test proving he is not the father
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter