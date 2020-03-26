BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after it says a man approached two teens.

The first incident happened just before 2 p.m. at a community park on Haven Harbour Way in Bradenton. Deputies said a man in his 30's or 40's wearing a white button-down shirt or polo went up to a 15-year-old boy in the park and grabbed his arm.

Investigators said the teen was able to get away and the man ran to a white sedan and drove off.

Then, at around 3 p.m., deputies said they were told about a man who matched that description chase a 14-year-old boy up his driveway on the 300 block of Suwanee Avenue. Deputies said the teen was able to get inside and tell his mom what happened.

The man drove away in a white sedan, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

