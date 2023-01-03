Crews still searching for cause of several derailed train cars in Bradenton

Teams from Seminole Gulf Railway worked with Manatee County Fire & Federal Railway Administration to reposition the derailed cars and repair track.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities in Manatee County have been keeping a close eye on seven train cars that derailed in Bradenton since Tuesday afternoon. Two of the cars were carrying propane tanks.

Crews with heavy equipment are still expected to come in to help turn those cars over. At the site Wednesday, several of them were starting the clean-up process and repairing the tracks.

Several neighbors who live or work nearby came by to see for themselves what the situation looked like for crews. Many of them were concerned and asked questions about the danger the incident posed to the environment and the state of the tracks.

"I can't believe the ripples in the tracks and they let a train go down there," Chris Barr of Bradenton said. "If that's how they were before this happened, I can understand why the train derailed. I can't believe they were that uninformed."

As crews worked, an official from the Federal Railway Administration was also on-site looking into why the cars of the southbound train derailed. Of the affected cars, five contained sheetrock while two tanks contained at least 30,000 gallons of propane.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds said another car containing propane did not tip over and that it could take several days to reposition the train cars and fix the tracks.

"I definitely have some concerns," Jeff Brewers, who also works nearby, said "I would hope that they are going to repair something like that and be a little bit better in the future about keeping it in better repair."

"We hear the trains go by all the time and we get used to it but you don't think about something like that," Barr said. "It seems like some maintenance needs to be done and shoddy equipment and they need to get a better handle on it."

10 Tampa Bay reached out to officials at Seminole Gulf asking when the tracks were last serviced. A company spokesperson said they would provide the company's protocol to us as soon as possible.