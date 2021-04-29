x
Manatee County

DeSoto Square Mall closing its doors for good

WWSB says the nearly 50-year-old mall has had a hard time keeping stores and shoppers.
BRADENTON, Fla. — It's the end of an era for shoppers in Manatee County-- DeSoto Square Mall is shutting its doors Friday. 

WWSB says the nearly 50-year-old mall has had a hard time keeping stores and shoppers.

The Bradenton Herald-Tribune says several store owners confirmed to the newspaper they got a 30-day notice from the mall's management at the start of April. 

On Thursday, the mall posted a note to its doors that stated the shopping center's last day was April 30, WWSB reports.

According to The Herald-Tribune, the mall opened back in 1973. 

WWSB says some of the stores that are around the mall area will stay open. The property owners want to transform the space into a multi-use project, according to WWSB.

Business Insider reports another 80,000 stores are expected to shut down over the next five years as part of what it's calling the "retail apocalypse." 

