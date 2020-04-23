BAYSHORE GARDENS, Fla. — A man popped a wheelie on a dirt bike, sped away from deputies and ran red lights before jumping off and scaling a fence at a local airport, authorities say.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Zabian Williams was first spotted on one wheel around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at 57th Ave West and 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Deputies say he didn't stop for them.

Eventually, investigators say he hopped off the dirt bike and scaled a fence at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport before running around on air field property. Sarasota police officers, who were in the area, were able to detain him until deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office said Williams has two prior convictions for operating a vehicle with a suspended license. In this case, he's getting another charge for that -- along with charges of failing to register a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement, reckless driving and resisting without violence. Authorities say additional charges are possible for "unlawfully entering airport property."

