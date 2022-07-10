Have you seen Donald? Deputies search for missing 78-year-old

He was reportedly last seen in the Alderwood Drive area in Bradenton on Sunday morning.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking for help finding a 78-year-old man missing out of Bradenton.

Donald Arquette was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Alderwood Drive area, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Arquette is reportedly in the early stages of memory loss and often gets disoriented.

The 78-year-old man is described by authorities as 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has grey balding hair and wears wire dark frame glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black Puma tennis shoes and possibly has a red-colored walking stick with him.