Man killed after crashing into cow in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing into a cow in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 70 and Betts Road in Myakka City.

Troopers say a 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on State Road 70 when a cow wandered onto the road.

The front of the SUV crashed into the cow, causing the car to overturn and the driver to be rejected, FHP reports.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.