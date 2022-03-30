FHP: 2 dead, 5 injured in Manatee County 2-car crash that involved children

The 38-year-old sedan driver failed to maintain a single lane and entered the opposite lane, troopers explain.

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Two drivers are dead and five passengers, including three children, are injured after a Tuesday night crash in Manatee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A sedan was traveling west on State Road 70, west of Sugar Bowl Road in Myakka City, at the same time as another car traveling east.

Troopers say the 38-year-old driver of the sedan failed to maintain a single lane and entered the eastbound lanes. This caused the front left of the sedan to crash into the front left of the other car.

The sedan rotated and came to a rest on the westbound lane of the road while the other car crashed into a guardrail, FHP explains.

The 38-year-old driver of the sedan and the 26-year-old driver of the other car were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three girls, ages 5, 7 and 12 years old, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the crash. A 31-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A fifth passenger, a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.