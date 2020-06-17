Manatee County debuts first of its kind Mobile Learning Lab

The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County transformed an old school bus into a high-tech learning lab for students.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County is rolling out educational opportunities with a new mobile learning center for students.

ELC-Manatee says the school district donated an old school bus, which the group transformed into the Mobile Learning Lab.

“The Mobile Learning Lab is a classroom on wheels equipped with magnetic walls, a 60-inch Smart TV, Wi-Fi and mobile hotspot capabilities, air conditioning and customized seating which includes wheelchair access for children with disabilities,” a spokesperson for ELC-Manatee said.

The converted school bus cost $50,000 to transform and is the first of its kind in Florida.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and public school principals will be the first to tour the new Mobile Learning Lab at Manatee Technical College.

“Starting June 29, 2020, the Mobile Learning Lab will travel to childcare providers throughout Manatee County offering STEAM lessons and other educational opportunities,” a spokesperson said.

ELC-Manatee plans to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff while using the Mobile Learning Lab. In the time of social distancing, ELC-Manatee plans on modifying some of its STEAM activities by doing them outside the bus under tents.

Although this learning lab is the first of its kind in the state, in Manatee it joins two others in ELC-Manatee’s mobile educational fleet, a Book Bus and a STEAM Machine.

