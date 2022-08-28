x
Manatee County

Have you seen Emma? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Emma Holmes was reportedly last seen leaving her home in the Bradenton area.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night in the Bradenton area.

Emma Holmes was seen walking away on her own from her home on Harvard Avenue, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

Deputies say Holmes may be hanging out with her friends. 

The 12-year-old was reportedly wearing a black top and jeans shorts. 

Anyone with information on Holmes' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011. 

