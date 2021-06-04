'We're stuck in the middle': Family caught in between an evacuation order for the Piney Point site

The Weaver's home sits between Manatee and Hillsborough counties. That's making it hard for them to get help from either.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews have been working to prevent a potential disaster at the Piney Point site for days now.

Officials say a failure of the walls could lead to an environmental catastrophe and affect Bay-area families. That's why Manatee County officials have helped relocate 102 residents in an evacuation zone.

But some neighbors along the Manatee-Hillsborough line say there's been mixed messaging about what they should do and where they can turn for help. They fall in the evacuation zone, but neither county is giving them clear answers.

"I'm frustrated and aggravated. I mean it's got me stressed out. It's stressing my family out," Stephen Weaver said.

Weaver says he, his fiancé and six kids have been left homeless after being told to evacuate.

"When we initially came in, they said we needed to evacuate for 8-10 days. This was on Saturday," Weaver said.

A few days ago, a roadblock popped up on U.S. 41 and Valroy Road, right before the area where he lives. Hillsborough County deputies told him it was a mandatory evacuation but changed their tones on Sunday.

"We came back from staying with someone else again and then we were told that it's not a mandatory evacuation. That it was just better for us to leave," Weaver said.

But that doesn't change the fact that the leak is just a few miles away. The family says it's concerning.

"That block there tells me something could happen if this breaks. For me to have my family around it, I feel like I'm at unease, but I have nowhere else to go. I have to stay," Weaver said.

His home sits between Manatee and Hillsborough counties. That's making it hard for Weaver to get help from either.

"You've got Manatee County saying one thing, Hillsborough saying another, and then we're just stuck in the middle. There's nothing we can do about it," Weaver said.

When 10 Tampa Bay reached out to both counties, Manatee County said he lives in Hillsborough and couldn't help. Hillsborough County officials said they weren't aware of any evacuations. So Weaver and his six kids are left in limbo.

"Someone's got to step up and someone's got to do something. There's got to be something done. We're not here in a blocked-off area for a reason. That's saying to me, that it's going to come this far," Weaver said.

"I just hope that someone steps up and someone can provide us with some information, guidance, shelter, or something until this all passes because it's not right for my kids."