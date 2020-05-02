BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators want to know who started a fire that destroyed a former restaurant in Manatee County.

East Manatee Fire Rescue has been following up at the scene, checking for hot spots. The now-destroyed building was known as Farmers Inn, a convenience store and restaurant on State Road 64 in Bradenton.

On Sunday night, during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, firefighters were called out to the massive fire. The owner, Eugene Moore, says he got a call with the bad news.

“We were watching the Super Bowl and boom, I just got some shoes on and come on down,” Moore said.

A home security camera caught the flames on video.

“By the time I got here, there were six or seven fire trucks, cops, the whole bit,” Moore said. “But it was gone. You could see it from miles away.”

Looking at the damage weighs heavy on Moore’s heart. He says he lost a lot of good memories.

"It was all good times here,” Moore said. “A lot of good folks, a lot of neighbors and people who lived out this way they would come in and bring their kids and then the kids will grow up bringing their kids, so it was like a family operation.”

Moore has owned the landmark for 45 years. He says his four kids even worked there and for many, it was their first job.

“I used to have a lot of high school kids who would help in the store, clean up, stock, mop and everything,” Moore said.

He says kids used to call it Gino’s boot camp.

“Because I wouldn’t put up with anything,” Moore said. “You wanted to work? I had plenty of work.”

The fire marshal for the East Manatee Fire Rescue, Alex Onishenko, says the investigation is ongoing.

“So far, we found out the power's been disconnected approximately two years, there was no gas in the place, the building was secure according to the owner, leaving a few options for a fire,” Onishenko said.

Onishenko says they’ve ruled out many options that could have started the fire.

“Being the power wasn't on, no one was in there cooking, human factors were taken out of the equation, so it really is looking more of someone deliberately started this fire,” Onishenko said.

He contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist with the suspected arson. The arson dogs were sent to the scene to sniff out flammable liquids hidden in the ash and debris. Onishenko says they're now testing the liquids they found, hoping it will determine what happened.

“They are going to be reviewed and analyzed for flammable liquids, that’s what we believe started the fire,” Onishenko said.

For now, the Moore family is devastated, and with no insurance on the building, they lost everything. Moore guesses around $20,000 worth of equipment -- gone.

He says he was using the building for storage but was planning to re-open the restaurant.

