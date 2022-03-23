Report shows favoritism for Manatee County building permits

Two investigations found similar issues with the culture at what was the Manatee County Building and Development Services Department.

BRADENTON, Fla — A new report is revealing favoritism and misconduct in what was the Manatee County Building and Development Services Department.

County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court Division of Inspector General found similar issues as an independent law firm did last fall. The county hired Brown Law in Tampa.

Six employees, including the building and development services director, were put on administrative last September while they investigated.

“What’s most concerning to me is, is this behavior and this culture existed for a number of years," Hopes said. "Just the sheer longevity of it. I certainly, when I was on the school board heard about some of these issues, but they’re kind of hard to believe. And the mere fact that it, it was allowed to fester."

There is new training on rules and policies to keep these problems from happening again. Hopes adds they're looking at whether any of those employees should face any additional action for violating policies or Florida statutes.

In addition to changing the name to the Development Services Department, there is a new director. Courtney De Pol took the job in January. The former director retired.