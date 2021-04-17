FHP: Child, 3, dies after being hit by truck on Skyway Fishing Pier

The boy was trying to cross the road when he was hit, troopers said.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died when he was hit by a pickup truck Saturday on the Skyway Fishing Pier, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on the south pier.

Troopers say the truck, driven by a 19-year-old man from Lutz, was heading north on the pier when it hit the child, who was trying to cross the road.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

An investigation is ongoing.