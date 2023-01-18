FHP: 71-year-old woman critically hurt after being hit by garbage truck

The right side of the truck reportedly crashed into the walker the woman was using, which led to her falling onto the pavement.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a garbage truck in Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a garbage truck was traveling north in the parking lot of 3589 Lake Bayshore Drive as the woman was walking through the lot.

The right side of the truck reportedly crashed into the walker the woman was using, which led to her falling onto the pavement.

The 71-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, while the 58-year-old driver of the garbage truck wasn't hurt.