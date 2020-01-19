BRADENTON, Fla. — Troopers are looking for the person who hit and killed a 51-year-old man in Bradenton before driving away.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Pablo Isabel Salguero Tobar was crossing 15th Street East, north of the intersection with 57th Avenue, when he was hit by a car.

The car that hit Salguero Tobar was described as a blue Honda. Troopers said after Salguero Tobar was hit, the driver didn’t stop to help.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run crash to call them at 239-938-1800 or *FHP (*347) on a cell phone.

