FHP troopers search for car involved in fatal Manatee County hit-and-run crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Manatee County.

The unknown car was traveling west in the center lane of University Parkway when a 65-year-old man on a bicycle was riding southbound from the north shoulder, crossing the road.

Troopers say the front of the car hit the pedestrian before leaving the scene of the crash. The man died on scene from his injuries.

FHP doesn't know the make, model or color of the car involved in the crash, as of now.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash.