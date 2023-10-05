3 finalists for Manatee Schools superintendent job face school board interview

Dr. Jason Wysong, Scott Schneider and Doug Wagner hope to replace outgoing superintendent Cynthia Saunders, who is retiring at the end of June.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The search Is underway for who will be the next superintendent of the school district in Manatee County.

Members of the public got a chance to participate in the search process, which began with crowdsourcing recommendations and suggestions from the public.

The first of two opportunities for the public to hear directly from the candidates for the first time was when they each faced school board members in their only interview for the job.

There are three finalists vying for the top job at the school district and one of them would replace the outgoing superintendent, Cynthia Saunders – who is set to head into retirement at the end of June after spending the past five years in that role.

The first candidate who was scheduled for the interview by the panel was Scott Schneider.

Schneider is the current chief of schools in Duval County and was a high school principal as well as that district's region superintendent for high and alternative Schools.

"Honestly, it was a great experience. I can feel the passion of the board with just some of the questions they were asking. They were very specific and strategic questions that centered around the strategic plan that they had in place," Schneider said. "The only way we get true academic success is not about any programs or any new and innovative programs but about having the best teachers in the classroom.”

The second candidate to be interviewed was Dr. Jason Wysong who currently serves as the deputy superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools.

Wysong was the former executive director of Instructional Excellence & System Equity and also the district's Education Pathways & Strategic Partnerships leader.

"I have a lot of experiences in my current district across instruction and operations, and working out in the community and Manatee is a vibrant, special community and I would love the opportunity to come here," Wysong said. "I'm an all-in leader and so when I tackle a challenge it is 24/7 and with a high commitment to the community. I have got a lot of experience working in schools and in instruction and I really want to help the students succeed for their futures.”

The third and final candidate hoping to lead the school district was Doug Wagner, the current deputy superintendent of Operations for Manatee County.

Wagner was once the executive director of Adult, Career and Technical Education at Manatee Technical College and has been with the district for more than two decades.

"We've done great things in the school district in the last five years. We've really moved the needle forward and I'm here to continue to move the needle forward," Wagner said. "I appreciate people taking an active role in the selection process. People have gone online long before they even advertised for this talking about what they are looking for in a school leader and in a district leader.

“That was very interesting, to read all of those comments, so it's an exciting time.”

The board members asked various questions of the candidate including about their academic vision and leadership styles and questions that gave them an insight into the individual's thought process and ways they would approach crisis management and conflict resolution.

"They've got to be willing to step out in front and be that leader because that's what you are as a superintendent. There are going to be good days and bad days," Chad Choate, board chair of the Manatee County school district, said.

School board leaders say they were intentional about taking the community along in the process which included several essays and video presentations that were made available to the public.

"We really felt like the community involvement, and then the transparency. Them knowing what stage we were at, who we were going to choose and move forward with, from semifinalist to finalists, was really important," Choate said.

The community has another opportunity to meet the candidates during a meet and at the Urban Loft on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton which ends at 8 p.m.