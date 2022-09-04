Firefighters work to put fire out at scrap metal facility in Palmetto

No homes are in the immediate vicinity of the fire.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Firefighters with the North River Fire Department are working a fire Saturday afternoon at a scrap metal facility in Palmetto.

A call came in a little after 10 a.m. of a fire at the Port Manatee Scrap Metal Facility.

North River firefighters are working the scene, which is close to a jail but is not a threat, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The fire is reportedly in an industrial area with no homes in the immediate vicinity.

There is no information on injuries, as of now.