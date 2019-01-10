MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has welcomed its first female SWAT operator.

Deputy Amy Holmes, 25, said she shed a few tears when she first found out, our news partners at WWSB report. It came after a lot of hard work.

She's not only the first female, but she will also be the youngest operator of the group.

“I knew I wanted to do it, it’s something I wanted to do my whole adulthood,” she told WWSB.

Holmes also recently showed off her skills and abilities, proving her hard work after she placed second at the 2019 SWAT Competition.

“She’s been a very valuable asset to the team, she gives 110% from what we have seen,” Sergeant David Bocchino said.

And yet another detective says she continues to surprise him in everything she does.

While she was afraid to tell anyone about her next step at first, she says she has felt encouraged to take the next big step.

“I hope to inspire other women, and there’s women out there who are already on the team and ready to try out. I want to encourage them,” she said to WWSB.

