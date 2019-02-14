NORTH SARASOTA, Fla. — Security cameras helped a homeowner catch a car burglar right then and there.

Brian Allen had just gotten home from work around 3 a.m. last Thursday when he realized he’d forgotten to lock his truck, but then he noticed something on the monitors for his home security cameras.

“He said somebody was breaking into our vehicle,” said Allen’s wife, Kathleen.

So Brian went out there and “took care of it,” as his wife put it.

Boy, did he.

The surveillance video released by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shows Brian slamming the truck’s driver-side door on the crook to get his attention. He then grabs and pulls the suspect out before the burglar takes a swing of his own, punching Brian in the head.

“I was shocked,” Kathleen said, recalling her husband telling her what had happened.

The suspect got away but didn’t take anything.

Kathleen said she was proud of her husband of 30 years.

“He didn’t look scared or nothing,” she said. “He knew he could overpower this guy.”

Turns out, this burglary was one of five in the Country Palms neighborhood that same day, according to the homeowner's association president.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Maybe he’ll think about before he comes into the neighborhood again,” said neighbor Steve Race after watching the surveillance video of his new neighbor.

The recent rash of break-ins gave some neighbors pause.

“It just kind of puts more perspective on it can happen anywhere,” said neighbor Chris Niver. “So we just take a couple extra precautions.”

Extra precautions like cameras and video doorbells which can be found on many of the homes in the neighborhood.

But neighbors agree the best defense, and probably the most simple too, just lock your doors.

“If your car is locked, you shouldn’t have a problem,” Race said. “Even in a nice neighborhood, you never know.”

Anyone with information on the suspect caught on video or any of the other break-ins is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.