FHP: 4-year-old boy dies, 3 others hurt after crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is dead and three other people are hurt after a crash Thursday evening in Manatee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was driving south on U.S. 19 maneuvering along a left curve on Bayshore Drive when the 39-year-old driver lost control.

The car entered the grass median and flipped over.

The 4-year-old boy, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car, troopers explained. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was left with critical injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. The other two passengers were left with minor injuries.