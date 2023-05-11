x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

FHP: 4-year-old boy dies, 3 others hurt after crash in Manatee County

The 4-year-old boy, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car, troopers explain.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is dead and three other people are hurt after a crash Thursday evening in Manatee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was driving south on U.S. 19 maneuvering along a left curve on Bayshore Drive when the 39-year-old driver lost control.

The car entered the grass median and flipped over.

The 4-year-old boy, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car, troopers explained. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was left with critical injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. The other two passengers were left with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bradenton home burns down after propane tank explosion

Before You Leave, Check This Out