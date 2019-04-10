BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida grandmother accused of killing her grandson has been taken to jail after being released from medical care.

Bradenton police have charged Lillian Parks with second-degree murder.

Police said Parks made spontaneous comments to officers that she purposely overdosed her 30-year-old grandson. According to law enforcement, she said she thinks she will die soon, and nobody will be there to take care of her grandson, who has disabilities.

Officers found Joel Parks dead Sept. 22 in their Riverfront Drive home.

RELATED: Police said she thought she would die soon, so she overdosed her grandson

RELATED: Warrant issued for Florida grandmother accused of killing her grandson

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter