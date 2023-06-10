Man arrested for shining laser at airplane, helicopter in Manatee County

Deputies say the man refused to get out of his car when they stopped him.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say shined a green laser light at airplanes and law enforcement Thursday evening.

Nicholas Clayton, 35, who gave deputies an address in Clover, South Carolina, faces charges of pointing a laser at a driver/pilot and resisting arrest, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

A crew with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit overheard air traffic control around 9:30 p.m. from nearby Sarasota Bradenton International Airport about incoming aircraft being hit with the laser, the sheriff's office said.

It was believed to have been coming from the area near Lakewood Ranch High School.

The sheriff's office helicopter responded to the call, and other deputies arrived on the scene.