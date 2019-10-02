TERRA CEIA, Fla. — An explosive piece of Florida history, luckily, didn't go off in someone's neighborhood.

Deputies were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to a home in the area of 400 Horseshoe Loop regarding a PVC pipe that was found, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

A homeowner discovered the pipe, which was capped at both ends, from the mangroves behind his home.

He used a chainsaw to cut it open and found smaller cylinders that contained a brownish powder, the sheriff's office said. At that point, the man called for help.

A HAZMAT team and other sheriff's office members determined the pipe contained explosives, likely used years ago when forming the channels around Terra Ceia Bay.

The county bomb squad took the explosives to a nearby farm off Buckeye Road and blasted them back into history.

