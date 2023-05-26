Missing 79-year-old Manatee County man found dead

Fredrick Bacon, a veteran, was reported missing May 17.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The body of missing 79-year-old Fredrick Bacon was found alongside a pond bank Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Bacon, who was reported missing Wednesday, May 17, after he disappeared the night before, was a veteran, family told 10 Tampa Bay in an earlier interview.

Authorities say Bacon was found not far from where he was last seen. It's believed his death is accidental while an investigation is ongoing.

Deshala Dixon Murray, his daughter, said Bacon did not drive a card and did not have any credit cards, which made it difficult to locate him. She said he, too, had dementia.