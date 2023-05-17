Have you seen Fredrick? Manatee County looking for missing 79-year-old man

Fredrick Bacon was last seen around 11 p.m. walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East, deputies say.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 79-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Fredrick Bacon was last seen around 11 p.m. walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East, deputies say.

Bacon was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, black leather dress shoes and a black toiletry bag. Deputies say he is 5 foot, 10 inches, weighs 125 pounds and has dementia.