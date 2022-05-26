Free meals for Manatee County kids start May 31

The program is designed to ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Children in Manatee County will be able to chow down on free meals while school is out thanks to the Summer BreakSpot program.

The School District of Manatee County's Food and Nutrition Services Department is continuing its 15-year program that provides nutritious meals for all kids and teens under 18 years old. It begins on Tuesday, May 31.

The service is not based on income status and any child can participate. Just know, meals must be eaten on-site, not taken to go.

The program provides free meals across multiple locations including Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish. In addition to any child in Manatee County, the free meals will be provided to students attending School District of Manatee County summer programs and various other local summer camps, community centers and churches.

"Three mobile feeding buses and two mobile 'Caboose' food vehicles (provided in partnership with Tropicana) will deliver meals," the school system said in a press release.

Both buses have indoor and outdoor seating for kids to enjoy their meals in an air-conditioned setting.

To find the nearest Summer BreakSpot location, there are a few options:

Call 211

Text "Food" to 304-304

Visit www.SummerBreakSpot.org beginning June 1.

The school district has times and locations listed