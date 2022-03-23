FHP: Garbage truck passenger dead, driver seriously injured after crash in Manatee County

The truck rolled onto its side after the driver attempted to make a left turn.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A person is dead and another seriously injured after a garbage truck crash Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Around 12:40 p.m., the garbage truck was traveling west on State Road 64 in the left turn lane, approaching Lena Road, when the 24-year-old driver attempted to make a left turn.

This was when the truck rolled onto its side, troopers explain. The truck continued to move forward and ended up crashing into a concrete curb, traffic control box and utility pole.

Eventually, the garbage truck came to a rest on its right side at an intersection.