An alert for a missing endangered juvenile was initially sent out at around 9 p.m.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The search for a missing 15-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Monday night.

An alert for a missing endangered juvenile was initially sent out at around 9 p.m. She was found shortly after.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was searching for Emily Fick who was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on 19th Street Circle West in Bradenton.