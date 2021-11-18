More than $12,000 raised for families after Bradenton apartment fire

A GoFundMe page was created to help the 16 families displaced by the fire.

BRADENTON, Fla. — More than $12,000 has been raised so far after 16 Bradenton families lost their possessions in an early November fire caused by a dryer vent.

Four children and two adults were hospitalized.

Families were displaced from their homes and left dealing with medical bills. The Red Cross gave $900 debit cards to families affected by the fire.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge held a news conference Thursday at the Aaron Lake Apartments.

"[It's] greatly appreciated, but as we all know, if you have a family, $900 doesn't take you very far," he said. "Especially when you have no place to go."

With this in mind, a GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the families.

Ostenbridge revealed $12,500 has been raised so far with this upcoming weekend being the last chance to donate. He said the goal is to raise $16,000 so each family can get at least $1,000 as they head into the holidays.

“This weekend is going to be the final push to raise money for the families because on Monday, I want to start distributing the money to the families…in time for Thanksgiving," he explained.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Aaron Lake Apartments on 43rd Avenue West in Bradenton just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Crews say they arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters began an "aggressive fire attack" and search of the structure.

The fire was reportedly brought under control within an hour.

Non-burning buildings around the area were evacuated as well, Ostenbridge explained.

“I’ve witnessed everything from CPR to fireman literally running into burning buildings to save people,” he said at the news conference.

As of now, there has been no communication with the apartment complex on what it plans to do with the structure, but Ostenbridge said he's "sure they're cleaning all of the dryer vents and going around inspecting them."

Manatee County has assigned a social worker to the case to try to help the families and coordinate relief efforts being put in place, the county commissioner explained.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Tidewell Hospice reportedly offered to help with counseling for the families along with more than 100 members of the community donating.

Aaron Lake Apartments is accepting donations for the families affected by the fire.

Some of the items being collected are:

Clothing for children ranging from three months old to 12 years old, both boys and girls.

Shoes for adults and children

Canned goods, kitchen utensils, towels and toiletries

Diapers and wipes