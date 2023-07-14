Gulf Islands Ferry aims to provide easier transport to and from mainland to Anna Maria Island

The ferry isn't open for passengers yet, but tourism leaders say the new transport option is set to be open later this summer.

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you're looking for an easier way to get to and from Anna Maria Island, there's one in the works — city tourism leaders say they are making progress on the upcoming Gulf Islands Ferry.

While the service hasn't launched just yet, the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (BACVB) says the ferry will begin to carry passengers later this summer. It'll be operated by Gulf Coast Water Taxi, which operates Clearwater Ferry.

On Thursday, the BACVB announced two 50-foot catamarans splashed down in Cortez — "Miss Anna Maria" and the "Downtown Duchess." The two boats will be part of the transport service and will each hold 49 passengers and two crew members aboard.

Once the Gulf Islands Ferry is operational, people can park in downtown Bradenton and then hop on the ferry and stop at one of three stops — the Anna Maria Island City Pier, the Bridge Street Pier and Coquina South Boat Ramp, according to a map online. The plan is to have stops every hour at the Downtown Bradenton Riverwalk and Anna Maria Island.

One-way tickets for children and adults ages 12 and up will cost $8. Senior citizens will get a discount and be charged $6 and tickets for children ages 3-11 will be $5. Kids under 3 ride free.

You can find more information on the progress of Gulf Islands Ferry here.

“We anticipate families parking in downtown Bradenton, hopping on the ferry at the downtown port located just off the riverwalk near Green Bridge and enjoying a beautiful boat ride out to the island,” said Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of BACVB, in part. “At the same time, visitors staying on the island can enjoy a leisure boat ride to downtown Bradenton to enjoy our amazing restaurants and attractions located on the mainland.

The BACVB says the Coast Guard is conducting a trial with the catamarans over the next four to six weeks. After that, ferry run times and ports will be finalized.