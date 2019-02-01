ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. -- A helicopter has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly a half mile off Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County, according to first responders.

A boater saw the chopper go down, went over to the people in the helicopter and got them out of the water.

The boater then headed to meet EMS personnel at the Coquina Beach South Boat Ramp in Bradenton Beach, first responders told 10News.

A spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the U.S. Coast Guard is caring for three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies with the sheriff's office marine unit are also assisting at the scene.

