FHP: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the right lane of northbound I-75 in Manatee County. He was hit by a car and transported to a hospital.
The car drove away after the crash, FHP says. It's described as possibly dark grey or black with passenger side headlight and side mirror damage.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.