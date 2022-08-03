FHP: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

Troopers are searching for a car described as possibly dark grey or black with passenger side headlight and side mirror damage.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the right lane of northbound I-75 in Manatee County. He was hit by a car and transported to a hospital.

The car drove away after the crash, FHP says. It's described as possibly dark grey or black with passenger side headlight and side mirror damage.