Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Manatee County that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to FHP, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. near 301 Boulevard East and 9th Street East.

Troopers said in a statement an unknown vehicle was traveling north on 301 Boulevard East, west of 9th Street East, when it collided with a person crossing the 301 Boulevard East travel lanes, west of the intersection of 9th Street East.

The vehicle fled the scene and remains unknown, troopers say.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.