Holmes Beach vacation rental voluntarily evacuated

A crack in the building's concrete was seen below a balcony Monday afternoon.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Warning notices have gone up at the Fountainhead vacation rental property amid structural concerns.

City officials placed the signage as the building's owners issued a voluntary evacuation after inspectors located a crack in the concrete underneath a balcony.

Holmes Beach building official Neal Schwartz said the city didn't want to take any chances following the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida. The issue does not concern anything of the interior of the fourplex structure, only the balcony area, he added.

An air conditioning technician doing work at the building first spotted the cracking Friday.

At the time of the voluntary evacuation, two of the units were occupied and two others were to be occupied Saturday as a vacation rental, Schwartz said. Four units at the property are owned by different people and rented out for vacationers, he said.

Schwartz said a structural engineer is expected to provide a report and figure out how to repair the cracking.