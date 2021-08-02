Detectives investigate homicide in Manatee County

The sheriff's office says the murder is an isolated incident.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it is currently investigating a murder that happened over the weekend in Bradenton.

According to the sheriff's office, at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, deputies received a call of someone who was found "not moving or breathing" near 9th Street West and 30th Avenue West.

When law enforcement arrived, it was determined the person was dead.

Detectives say they have determined the man was murdered but have not released the cause of death. They say it is an isolated incident.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation, the sheriff's office says.