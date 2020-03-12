Firefighter, 2 others injured when house explodes in Manatee County

Roads in the area are closed while crews work the scene.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter and two other people were injured Thursday when a home exploded in the Bradenton area.

Cedar Hammock Fire Control District says it was called out to a report of a natural gas leak in the 2900 block of 9th Street West. Approximately three hours into locating and controlling the leak, crews heard an explosion.

Firefighters say the sound came from a home on 29th Avenue West. That house caught fire.

Two people from inside the home were taken to Blake Hospital for unknown injuries, and a firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A reverse 911 call was placed, telling people in the area to shelter in place.

Video from Sky10 shows the roof missing from the home and debris scattered across the yard.

TECO stopped the gas leak, and the fire is under control. Power was shut off by Florida Power & Light in a "pre-determined area."

Other homes in the area have also been checked, and the Red Cross was called out to assist those who may need help.

In total, 58 units from various agencies responded to the scene.

The following roads are currently closed "until further notice" while crews finish working in the area:

30th Avenue West is closed from 9th Street West to 3rd Street West

9th Street West remains closed from 30th Avenue West to the 9th Street West

Emergency crews are expected to be in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

