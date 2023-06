It's not yet clear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALMETTO, Fla. — A fire broke out Tuesday morning in Manatee County, causing major damage to one Palmetto home.

It happened on 36th Avenue East, near Briggs Road.

Aerial footage from Sky 10 showed the roof completely destroyed in one section of a one-story home with firefighters hosing down the debris inside.