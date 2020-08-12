Body found inside trash can at Bradenton mobile home park

A man told deputies he believed the sealed can contained another person's personal items, and they would eventually come back for them.

BRADENTON, Fla. — An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death of a person who was found inside a garbage can.

A man who lived at the Windmill Mobile Home Park called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and said he came across something suspicious in another person's trash can, deputies said in a news release.

He had been storing the container in his carport for the past couple of months, thinking the sealed can kept that person's personal items and they would come back for them.

The man recently opened the container and noticed a foul smell.

Deputies say a human body was wrapped up inside the 55-gallon can. It had underwent an advanced stage of decomposition, so law enforcement does not yet know who the person is or how they died.

However, deputies are following up on several leads, and an autopsy slated for Wednesday might provide more information, the release states.

Anyone with knowledge about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

