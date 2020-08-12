Body found inside trash can at Bradenton mobile home park

BRADENTON, Fla. — An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause of death of a person who was found inside a garbage can.
A man who lived at the Windmill Mobile Home Park called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and said he came across something suspicious in another person's trash can, deputies said in a news release.
He had been storing the container in his carport for the past couple of months, thinking the sealed can kept that person's personal items and they would come back for them.
The man recently opened the container and noticed a foul smell.
Deputies say a human body was wrapped up inside the 55-gallon can. It had underwent an advanced stage of decomposition, so law enforcement does not yet know who the person is or how they died.
However, deputies are following up on several leads, and an autopsy slated for Wednesday might provide more information, the release states.
Anyone with knowledge about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
- Tampa boil water notice runs through Thursday; city hands out free bottled water
- Cooking, drinking and showering: What can you do under Tampa's boil water notice?
- Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement
- DeSantis appointee quits over raid on former state COVID-19 data worker's home
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter