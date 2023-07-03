Crash involving overturned semi, pickup truck causing major delays along I-75 South in Parrish

FHP says injuries were reported in this crash. However, the cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown.

PARRISH, Fla. — A crash involving two semi-trucks and one pickup truck is causing major delays for commuters along Interstate 75 South in Manatee County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. in Parrish, just south of the Hillsborough/Manatee County line. Few details about the crash and its cause are known at this time. FHP says injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is also unknown.

Sky 10 was over the scene of the crash and showed the overturned semi-truck. It was laying along the median of I-75. The truck's cab appears completely detached from the truckbed and its cargo. The container was completely split open, spilling its contents on the median.

Chopper video also showed a pickup truck overturned on the outside southbound lane.

Currently, two southbound lanes are closed while one lane is still able to get by.

The crash remains under investigation.