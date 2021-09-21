IMG Academy teacher arrested, accused of sexual battery on underage student

Manatee County deputies say Taylor Anderson, 38, had an "unlawful relationship" with the student.

BRADENTON, Fla. — An IMG Academy teacher is facing charges after deputies say she had an "unlawful relationship" with an underage student.

On Sept. 14, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after it was notified by IMG staff about a possible sexual relationship between a teacher and an underage student.

Detectives say when confronted by school staff, the student admitted to having sex with teacher Taylor Anderson. The 38-year-old was immediately banned from campus and fired a short time later, according to the sheriff's office report.

Deputies say the investigation revealed Anderson was communicating with the student over a period of several weeks via texts, social media and direct messages. She also picked up the student from their apartment in July 2021 and drove them to the beach where the pair "engaged in sexual acts" inside Anderson's car, the sheriff's office added.

Through search warrants for Anderson's car, phone and residence along with statements made by the student, detectives say they were able to develop three arrest warrants for the teacher.

After initially reportedly refusing to talk and evading deputies for several days, Anderson turned herself into the Manatee County Jail on Sept. 20, according to the sheriff's office.

She is facing charges of sexual battery by a custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor.