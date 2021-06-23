Thieves run off with 4 iPhones from Bradenton store, deputies say

The men got away in a silver Infiniti, according to the sheriff's office.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two men swiped four iPhones from a T-Mobile store just as employees were beginning to close up shop Tuesday evening, deputies said.

The men, one who was seen wearing all black and a face covering, entered the store just after 8 p.m. on University Parkway, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release.

The other man, wearing all white and a mask, pulled out a can of pepper spray and warned an employee to keep back as he took the phones from their display mounts, the sheriff's office said.

Both got away in a silver Infiniti, deputies added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.