Manatee County deputies looking for missing woman who may be without medication

Isabella Spoly, 18, last was seen Tuesday in the area of 30th Avenue West and 18th Street West, the sheriff's office said.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who may be without her medication.

Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the area of 30th Avenue West and 18th Street West, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release.

It's believed she was wearing a black T-shirt with anime characters on it, blue pajama pants, Converse shoes and black goat earrings.

Spoly is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, said deputies, adding that she requires medication. It's possible she could be in the area of 2900 18th Street West, where she's known to hang out.