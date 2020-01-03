PALMETTO, Fla. — The search is on for a missing man believed to have left home to go watch a soccer game.

James Quinones, 66, last was seen around noon Friday at his home on Willow Hammock Drive in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he likely got on his bike and rode to a local park to watch soccer.

Quinones is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and was seen wearing a beige shirt and lightweight jacket. He, too, was wearing plaid shorts and orthopedic shoes.

He has limitations but is not known to disappear, deputies say.

Anyone with information about where Quinones might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

