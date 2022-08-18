Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs

Jason Whitehill Smith, 44, is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.

Authorities said that Smith's fiancé called police just before 11:30 a.m. to report that she had been shot in the leg, according to a news release.

When a Bradenton Police Department detective arrived at the area of 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West, the officer noticed that woman had been shot in both legs, police reported. The detective was able to apply tourniquets as they waited for EMS.

Police say an arrest warrant for Smith was issued. Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives were able to locate Smith in a hotel in Sarasota.

Smith's fiancé remains in the hospital, police say.