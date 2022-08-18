x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Manatee County

Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs

Jason Whitehill Smith, 44, is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department
Jason Whitehill Smith, 44.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.

RELATED: Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting

Authorities said that Smith's fiancé called police just before 11:30 a.m. to report that she had been shot in the leg, according to a news release. 

When a Bradenton Police Department detective arrived at the area of 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West, the officer noticed that woman had been shot in both legs, police reported. The detective was able to apply tourniquets as they waited for EMS. 

Police say an arrest warrant for Smith was issued. Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives were able to locate Smith in a hotel in Sarasota. 

Smith's fiancé remains in the hospital, police say. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 941-875-2890. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out