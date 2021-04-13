Where's Jinyah? Manatee County deputies want to find missing teen

Jinyah Reents hasn't been seen since Jan. 7.

BRADENTON, Fla. — It's been months since 17-year-old Jinyah Reents has been in contact with her family, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Her father dropped her off on Jan. 7 at Southeast High School, but she wasn't at school when an employee of a family resource center came to pick her up at the end of the day, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies say she had been staying at the shelter prior to her disappearance.

Reents has a history of running away but hasn't gone this long in the past without contacting family, the sheriff's office said. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Reents might be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.